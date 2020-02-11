Strs Ohio Sells 20,400 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEIX traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 1,378,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Consol Energy from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

