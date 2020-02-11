Strs Ohio Takes $74,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $7,983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 66.7% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN remained flat at $$94.60 on Tuesday. 138,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,873. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

