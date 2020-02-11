Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Sturgis Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.15 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.