SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get SUMITOMO CORP/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,785. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.