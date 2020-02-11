Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,033 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 2,325,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,144. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.