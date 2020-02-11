Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 26,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,207. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.