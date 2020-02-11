Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

