Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have commented on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 32,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 247,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,931,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

