SunTrust Banks Lowers TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $129.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.00. 4,080,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.