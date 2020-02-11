Suzano (SUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Suzano has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Separately, UBS Group cut Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

