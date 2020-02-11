SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.37 and the highest is $4.89. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $5.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $19.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $21.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.74. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

