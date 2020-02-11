Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

SYNH stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

