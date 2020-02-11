Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.56.
SYNH stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
