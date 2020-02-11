Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €46.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €46.60 ($54.19) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talanx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.43 ($52.83).

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching €47.46 ($55.19). The stock had a trading volume of 75,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Talanx has a 12 month low of €32.32 ($37.58) and a 12 month high of €46.42 ($53.98).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

