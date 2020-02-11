Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Down 5.2%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.36, 2,626,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,916,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

