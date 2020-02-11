Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,999. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

