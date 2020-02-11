Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a net margin of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCO shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up from $29.50) on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

