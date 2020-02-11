Taubman Centers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,677 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.
TCO stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.75). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
