Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

TCCO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 111,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Technical Communications has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.