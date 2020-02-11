Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce sales of $57.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.97 million to $61.00 million. Telenav reported sales of $53.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $238.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.52 million to $245.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNAV. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 62.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the third quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNAV traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $292.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.41. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

