TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $41.37.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

