Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Holdings Decreased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

