Terril Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 60,218 Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 0.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.20%.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

