Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 42,774 Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,774 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

FCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 69,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,411. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

