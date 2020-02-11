Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $530.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $771.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.83. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $7,583,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

