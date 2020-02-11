TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

TTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 4,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,714. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 625,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

