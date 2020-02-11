Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $12.51 on Tuesday, hitting $789.97. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $783.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $690.18 per share, with a total value of $31,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,305 shares of company stock worth $1,733,062. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

