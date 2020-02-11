Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 259 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 439.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

AAXN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 319,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.28, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

