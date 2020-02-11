Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $378.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $390.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

