Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 3,204,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,813. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

