Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 648 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 26,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

