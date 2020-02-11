The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 3,472,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

