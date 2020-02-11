Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

TMO traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $337.78. 1,808,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

