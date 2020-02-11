TheStreet Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to C+

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of ACMR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of -0.66. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

