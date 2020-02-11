Thingschain Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $24,703.00 and $5,407.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00068481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00085103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,149.84 or 1.00094740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

