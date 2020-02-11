THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $239,631.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,076,943 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

