Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,754. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Timken has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.