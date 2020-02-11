TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.86.

TSE TMR opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00. TMAC Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$6.95.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

