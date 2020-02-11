TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$135.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.67.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$120.81. The company had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.39. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$80.19 and a twelve month high of C$128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

