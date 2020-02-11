Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.12, approximately 1,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000.

