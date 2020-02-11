Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.14 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 98,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,517,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

