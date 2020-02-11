Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,471 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.