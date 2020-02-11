Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 93 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,765,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.59. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.