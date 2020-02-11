Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

NYSE PM traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.46. 521,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

