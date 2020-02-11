Tower Bridge Advisors Takes $213,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 155,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

