Traceability Chain (TAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,995.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $920,587.00 and approximately $6,995.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00371657 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012493 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006983 BTC.

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,292,960 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

