Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,393% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 34.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 548.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 410,329 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

