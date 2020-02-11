Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,393% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.
NYSE:VEDL opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.49%.
VEDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
