Traders Purchase Large Volume of Manulife Financial Put Options (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,109 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,035% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.