Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

