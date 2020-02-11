Tradition Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 847,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,431. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

