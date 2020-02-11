Tradition Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,269,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.15. 2,948,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

